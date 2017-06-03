Leafs Links: Price on Travis Hamonic ...

Leafs Links: Price on Travis Hamonic is a top-six forward, per...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

Darren Dreger on the asking price for Travis Hamonic and Tyson Barrie, the story of how David Poile almost became the Maple Leafs' General Manager in '97, Doug Armstrong says he'd match any offer sheet for Colton Parayko, and more in the links. Friedman: Expect plenty of Vegas rumours in next couple of weeks NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined Boomer and Pinder as the Las Vegas in the midst of the Stanley Cup Final and as the Vegas expansion draft approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC