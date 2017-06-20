Islanders News: It's Over. For now.

13 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

The Newsday article above contains information about possible Hamonic deals with the Avalanche and Maple Leafs , as well as Matt Duchene 's agent Pat Brisson being pissed that his client hasn't been moved yet. Snow had an offer out to the Avalanche with Hamonic and the team's 2018 first-round pick as part of a package for Matt Duchene while at the same time shopping Hamonic to defense-hungry teams like the Flames and Leafs for an asking price of two first-round picks.

Chicago, IL

