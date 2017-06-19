Is Colorado's interest in Makar a rouse?

Dating back to the Peter Lacroix days, the Avalanche organization has been about as tight-lipped any any team in the NHL. General manager Joe Sakic may have helped initiate a number of fan-friendly events and the media relations operation seems to have loosened up a bit in recent years, but this is still the front office that flies well under the radar, announcing any and all transactions at the last possible minute-and if possible during happy hour on a Friday.

