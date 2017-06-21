Devils will face Avalanche in Oct. 7 home opener
Devils will face Avalanche in Oct. 7 home opener NHL to release full schedules for its 31 teams on Thursday Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ttByLx Colorado Avalanche goalie Jeremy Smith, center, stops a shot by New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen, left, as defenseman Mark Barberio helps protect the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The potential start of either the Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick era at Prudential Center will be on Oct. 7. The Devils will host the Avalanche in their home opener for the 2017-18 season that night at 7 as the NHL released the home openers for its 31 teams on Wednesday. The full schedules will be released on Thursday.
