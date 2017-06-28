Colorado Avalanche Qualifying Duncan Siemens A Welcome Surprise
The Colorado Avalanche announced which pending Restricted Free Agents they would qualify on Monday, and one choice stood out as especially surprising: Mikhail Grigorenko will not be returning to the Colorado Avalanche. Another surprise, however, was the retention of defensive prospect Duncan Siemens.
