Colorado Avalanche Loss of Pickard is Upsetting, Not Terrible
The Colorado Avalanche lost their prime backup goalie Calvin Pickard in the Expansion Draft. Although it was exciting being able to watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights select their brand new roster right in front of our eyes, it was a heartfelt loss for many Colorado Avalanche fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC