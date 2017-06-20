Colorado Avalanche Holding Early Prospect Development Camp
The Colorado Avalanche are holding their annual prospect development camp from June 26 to 29. The roster will be announced after the NHL Entry Draft June 23 to 24. The Colorado Avalanche are holding their annual prospect development camp early this year. Typically the team holds it right after the July 4th holiday.
