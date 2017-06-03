Colorado Avalanche Could Trade for Ma...

Colorado Avalanche Could Trade for Matt Dumba

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mile High Sticking

Though the two teams are rivals, the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild could pull the trigger on a trade that would bring Matt Dumba to the Avs. As a Colorado Avalanche fan, I don't like anything about the Minnesota Wild, most especially defenseman Mathew Dumba . Indeed, among a certain set in Avs Nation, we love to make fun of his name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC