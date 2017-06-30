Cam Morrison building block for patient Avalanche as free agency begins
Cameron Morrison poses for a portrait after being selected 40th overall by the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, N.Y. Avalanche 2016 second-round draft pick Cam Morrison is an example of why Colorado probably won't make a long-term deal with a high-priced free agent Saturday. While the Notre Dame sophomore forward is a year or two from playing in the NHL, the Avs appear willing to wait for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC