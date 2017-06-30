Cam Morrison building block for patient Avalanche as free agency begins

Cameron Morrison poses for a portrait after being selected 40th overall by the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, N.Y. Avalanche 2016 second-round draft pick Cam Morrison is an example of why Colorado probably won't make a long-term deal with a high-priced free agent Saturday. While the Notre Dame sophomore forward is a year or two from playing in the NHL, the Avs appear willing to wait for him.

