Cale Makar makes AJHL history at NHL draft

BRUCE PARKER Brooks Bulletin a fBrooks Bandits defenceman Cale Makar made history Friday night after being selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Makar, 18, broke the Alberta Junior Hockey League record for highest drafted player, which was set by Joe Colborne of the Camrose Kodiaks when he was selected 16th overall by the Avalanche in 2008.

