Cale Makar makes AJHL history at NHL ...

Cale Makar makes AJHL history at NHL draft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brooks Bulletin

BRUCE PARKER Brooks Bulletin a fBrooks Bandits defenceman Cale Makar made history Friday night after being selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Makar, 18, broke the Alberta Junior Hockey League record for highest drafted player, which was set by Joe Colborne of the Camrose Kodiaks when he was selected 16th overall by the Avalanche in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooks Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,390 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC