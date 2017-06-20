By the numbers: 2017 NHL Draft sets s...

By the numbers: 2017 NHL Draft sets several records 22 minutes ago | Mike Johnston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sportsnet.ca

Despite there being fewer trades than initially anticipated, the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft was nevertheless a fascinating night for hockey fans - one that will have a lasting effect on the league and its teams. There were a few firsts and records set as well, so with that in mind, here are some of the notable numbers and accomplishments from Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC