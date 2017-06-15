Avalanche removes Francois Beauchemin from roster with buyout
Francois Beauchemin of the Colorado Avalanche takes a breather during warmups before their game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Pepsi Center in Denver on February 4, 2017. Defenseman Francois Beauchemin will not return to the Avalanche next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC