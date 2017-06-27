Avalanche Re-Sign Sven Andrighetto to 2-year $2.8M Contract

The Avs announced a new contract for deadline pickup Sven Andrighetto today. The former Montreal Canadien and Rouyn-Noranda Husky joined the Avs for 19 games at the end of last season and picked up 5 goals and 11 assists, also finding a home with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line.

