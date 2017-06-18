Avalanche exposes Calvin Pickard to expansion Vegas Golden Knights
In advance of Wednesday's NHL expansion draft in Las Vegas, the league announced each team's protected list Sunday morning. The Avalanche protected 11 players, including goalie Semyon Varlamov, and left the likes of goalie Calvin Pickard, forward Mikhail Grigorenko and defenseman Mark Barbario available to the Vegas Golden Knights.
