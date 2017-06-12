Avalanche buy out defenseman Francois Beauchemin
General manager Joe Sakic announced the move Thursday. Beauchemin had a no-movement clause in his deal, and buying him out allows Colorado to protect an extra player in the upcoming Vegas expansion draft.
