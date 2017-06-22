At No. 4, Avalanche could select an elite young defenseman
The NHL's weakest team lost big in April's draft lottery but still could be in position to select the draft's best defenseman with the fourth overall pick. The Avalanche has many needs, but an elite young defenseman is at the top of the list.
