2016-2017 Season Breakdown: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche
Two teams are battling it out for the Stanley Cup on catfish-laden ice. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Lightning are not one of those two teams.
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
