William Nylander joins Team Sweden for 2017 IIFH World Championships

The announcement has been long delayed, and some of us have been on the edge of our seats waiting, but it was officially announced today that William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs is going to the 2017 IIHF World Championships. This is the first time Nylander, who turns 21 today , has ever worn the Tre Kronor jersey on the senior team.

