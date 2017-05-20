Sweden beats Canada in shootout to wi...

Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win gold at world hockey championship

Sunday May 21

Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the shootout for Sweden as it beat Canada 2-1 on Sunday to capture gold at the world hockey championship. Victor Hedman scored late in the second period shorthanded to give the Swedes a 1-0 lead.

Chicago, IL

