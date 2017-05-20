Russia and Canada enjoy resounding wins at ice hockey worlds
Canada's Nate Mackinnon, right, with teammates Tyson Barrie, 2nd right, Mark Scheifele, 2nd left, Mitch Marner, left, after scoring a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France and Norway in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. less Canada's Nate Mackinnon, right, with teammates Tyson Barrie, 2nd right, Mark Scheifele, 2nd left, Mitch Marner, left, after scoring a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France ... more Canada's Jeff Skinner, right, and Canada's Claude Giroux, left, celebrate a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France and Norway in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC