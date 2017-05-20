Nathan MacKinnon helps spark Canada to 4-2 comeback win over Russia, claiming spot in gold medal ...
CanadaA s goalkeeper Calvin Pickard makes a save during the IIHF Men's World Championship Ice Hockey semi-final match between Canada and Russia in Cologne, western Germany, on May 20, 2017. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and his former Colorado teammate, Ryan O'Reilly, had goals 111 seconds apart late in the third period as Canada stormed back to beat Russia 4-2 in the semifinals of hockey's world championships Saturday in Cologne.
