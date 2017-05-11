Nathan MacKinnon, Canada get to 4-0 a...

Nathan MacKinnon, Canada get to 4-0 at World Championships with win over France

Thursday May 11

France's goalkeeeper Florian Hardy, right, vies with Canada's forward Wayne Simmonds during the IIHF Men's World Championship Canada vs France, group B ice hockey match on May 11, 2017, in Paris. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon , the tournament's second-leading scorer through four games, had an assist Thursday in Canada's hard-fought 3-2 win over France in the World Championships at Paris.

