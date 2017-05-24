Former Avalanche assistant Tim Army n...

Former Avalanche assistant Tim Army not surprised he was let go

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Tim Army, left, confers with head coach Jared Bednar during a January home game against San Jose. Departing Avalanche assistant coach Tim Army, who has been with the team for six seasons under three head coaches, said Wednesday night he wasn't surprised when general manager Joe Sakic told him Tuesday that the team wasn't exercising the club option for the second year of the two-year contract he signed in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,359,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC