Former Avalanche assistant Tim Army not surprised he was let go
Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Tim Army, left, confers with head coach Jared Bednar during a January home game against San Jose. Departing Avalanche assistant coach Tim Army, who has been with the team for six seasons under three head coaches, said Wednesday night he wasn't surprised when general manager Joe Sakic told him Tuesday that the team wasn't exercising the club option for the second year of the two-year contract he signed in 2016.
