Colorado Avalanche: Fun at 2017 IIHF Worlds
Center Nathan MacKinnon is the tournament leader in goals with five. He's second only to Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin in points - seven vs nine Rumour has it the goalie is still looking for this Nathan MacKinnon snipe to this day.
