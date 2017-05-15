Colorado Avalanche Forward Mikko Rantanen is Set for a Huge Season in 2017-18
Mikko Rantanen is having a great tournament at the IIHF World Championships and is set for a big campaign in 2017-18 for the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche forwards are having success internationally, with the exception of Matt Duchene, who is pointless in five games with Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC