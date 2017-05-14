Colorado Avalanche Could Trade Tyson Barrie to Toronto Maple Leafs

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie got a laceration on his leg wrestling with a "teammate" in his hotel room and now he has to miss the remainder of the 2017 IIHF Worlds Championships. Anyway, Barrie may never live this down among his Avs teammates - or here on Mile High Sticking - but he's expected to make a full recovery and not even miss out on his offseason training.

