Colorado Avalanche: Coaching Changes Signal New Direction
The Colorado Avalanche announced that three of their assistant coaches will not be returning next season, signalling a shift in a new direction. For the Colorado Avalanche, transformative change was necessary after one of the worst NHL seasons in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.
