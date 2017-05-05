Calvin Pickard, Tyson Barrie come up big for Canada in World Championships
Canada's Tyson Barrie celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and Czech Republic in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Friday, May 5, 2017. Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie had a goal and assist, and Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard stopped 28-of-29 shots, helping Canada to a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on the opening day of pool play in the World Championships in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC