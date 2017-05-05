Calvin Pickard, Tyson Barrie come up ...

Calvin Pickard, Tyson Barrie come up big for Canada in World Championships

Canada's Tyson Barrie celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and Czech Republic in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Friday, May 5, 2017. Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie had a goal and assist, and Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard stopped 28-of-29 shots, helping Canada to a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on the opening day of pool play in the World Championships in Paris.

