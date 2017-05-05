Calvin Pickard, Tyson Barrie come up big for Canada in World Championships

Canada's Tyson Barrie celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and Czech Republic in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Friday, May 5, 2017. Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie had a goal and assist, and Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard stopped 28-of-29 shots, helping Canada to a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on the opening day of pool play in the World Championships in Paris.

