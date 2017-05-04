Avs president gives Sakic vote of confidence
To hear Colorado team president Josh Kroenke explain it, the worst season in franchise history hasn't put GM Joe Sakic on the hot seat. "Joe's leash hasn't changed at all," Kroenke told the Denver Post , when asked if Sakic's leash had shortened.
