Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has three assists as Canada routs Norway

Canada's Nate Mackinnon, right, challenges for the puck with Norway's Mathis Olimb, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and Norway in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Monday, May 15, 2017. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Norway at the world championships Monday in Paris, giving him five goals and six assists in six games at the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.