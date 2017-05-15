Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has three assists as Canada routs Norway
Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, right, battles for the puck with with Norway's Monday in the world championships in Paris. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Norway at the world championships Monday in Paris, giving him five goals and six assists in six games at the tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC