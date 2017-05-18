Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen has winning goal as Finland beats U.S. in world championships
Finland's Mikko Rantanen, left, celebrates scoring a goal past U.S. goalkeeper Jimmy Howard during the IIHF Men's World Championship Ice Hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Finland in Cologne, Germany, on May 18, 2017. Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen had the decisive goal in Finland's 2-0 win over the United States and Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard had 19 saves to help Canada beat host-country Germany, 2-1, Thursday in the quarterfinals of hockey's world championships in Cologne.
