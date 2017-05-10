Avalanche sign Andrei Mironov to entry-level deal
After more than a year of rumors, BSN's Adrian Dater reports the Colorado Avalanche finally convinced its 2015 fifth round draft pick, Andrei Mironov, to pack his skates and bring his talents stateside. Avalanche and Andrei Mironov have agreed on two-year deal.
