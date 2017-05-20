Avalanche dismiss Roy-era bench staff
If you can remember back to last August, you might recall Patrick Roy left his post as the Avalanche head coach rather suddenly. It left general manager Joe Sakic in the unenviable position of selecting a new head coach who wouldn't be able to select his own staff.
