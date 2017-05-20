23 Tickets to 2017-2018: The post 82 versions of Seppuku edition
Given the Avs dismal season and our collective love of Rosterbation I have decided to start a new semi-regular post called 23 Tickets. Folks who cover the USMNT put out lists projecting the 23 people who end up on the World Cup team and Brian Cook of Mgoblog has appropriated the article for Michigan Football, which is where I stole the idea from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC