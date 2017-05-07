2017 World Championships Recap: William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Miro...

William Nylander featured in the second game of the tournament for Sweden on Day 2, while Mitch Marner and Miro Aaltonen both played their second games on Day 3, at 2017 IIHF World Championships over the weekend. William Nylander started the game centering a line with William Karlsson and Joel Eriksson Ek on his wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.