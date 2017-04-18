World Juniors: Russia Edges Out Host Country Slovakia
It was nice while it lasted for the host country Slovakia, as they were ousted by the always difficult Russians last night by a final score of 3-2. However, give Slovakia credit, they kept up with one of the best powerhouses in world of hockey until the very end.
