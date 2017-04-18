World Juniors: Czech Comeback Falls Short, Finland Advances

The defending gold medal champions had a tough test in the likes of the Czech Republic in their quarterfinal match up, as the Czech Republic would battle back from a 5-1 deficit, only to be ousted in overtime by Finland by a final score of 6-5. The Finns would start the game on the right note, as defenseman Miro Heiskanen would wire a blistering shot from the point to get the Finns on the board only 2 minutes into the contest.

