Will Butcher beats out Flyers' Mike Vecchione for Hobey Baker Award

Defenseman Will Butcher, a senior who has led the University of Denver into the Frozen Four championship game, won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night as the nation's best collegiate player this season. Flyers center Mike Vecchione, who had an outstanding senior season at Union College, and Northeastern forward Zachary Aston-Reese were the other finalists.

