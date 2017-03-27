Wild-Colorado preview
Preview: The fact the Avalanche, despite Minnesota's 4-10-2 record in March, is still 24 wins and 53 points behind the Wild tells you everything you need to know about Colorado's dismal season. The worst team in the NHL went 4-12 in March, including seven consecutive losses before beating St. Louis in a shootout on Friday.
