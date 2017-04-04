Tuesday's recap: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3
The game doesn't mean much for the Hawks, and they played like it in the first period, with the Hawks only getting three shots on goal against the worst team in the league. The Hawks had a more inspired effort in the second period, as they came out and scored three goals from Artemi Panarin, who scored his sixth goal in his last five games on a power play, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Kruger.
