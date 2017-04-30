Take Your Guess: With the fourth pick...

Take Your Guess: With the fourth pick of the 2017 NHL entry draft, the Colorado Avalanche selectsa ?

After the Avalanche failed to win any of the lotteries for the NHL's top three choices Saturday in Toronto, general manager Joe Sakic insisted Colorado still can land a major contributor with that it had to settle for - the fourth overall choice in the June 23-24 entry draft at Chicago. "We're confident with this draft, that there's going to be a good player there at four," he said from Toronto.

