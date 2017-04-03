Seguina s shootout goal lifts Stars to victory in season finale

Saturday's season-ending shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche gave Dallas Stars teammates, from left, Jamie Benn, Jason Spezza, Esa Lindell, Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg reason to smile. Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin scores a shootout goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Jeremy Smith to win Saturday's season finale 4-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.