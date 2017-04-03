Preview: Wild at Colorado

Preview: Wild at Colorado

Preview: The Wild, which could learn its first-round opponent is St. Louis if the Blues get a point and the Predators lose in regulation Thursday, plays its second-to-last game. The Wild, 3-1-2 in its past six overall, is 14-4-2 in its past 20 at Colorado and 10-3-1 record in its past 14 overall against the Avalanche, including six shutout victories.

