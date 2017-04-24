NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Odds, date, t...

NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Odds, date, time, TV info

There's no Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews awaiting the winner of the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, but there is game-changing talent on which teams would love to get first dibs. The NHL Draft Lottery, which determines the order for the first 15 picks in the 2017 NHL Draft, will be held Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto.

