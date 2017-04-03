NHL Draft 2017: Predicting Where Elite Talent Will Land in 1st-Round Mock Draft
With the 2016-17 NHL regular season winding down, teams that have played their way out of playoff contention are turning their focus to June's draft. The 2017 draft doesn't appear to be as deep as last year's, but with potential studs such as Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier available, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the upcoming lottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC