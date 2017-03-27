Nathan MacKinnon retires from hockey to pursue acting career
In an announcement that's sure to send shock waves throughout the National Hockey League, the 2013 first-overall pick and Calder Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon, has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season to pursue his dream of becoming a Hollywood actor. "After four great years with the Colorado Avalanche, I have decided to hang up my skates and ship out to Tinseltown," MacKinnon said in a statement early Saturday morning.
