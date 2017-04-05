Accident, Rock Slide Closes I-70 An accident and a rock slide caused significant traffic delays along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County on Wednesday morning. All lanes were reopened about 10:30 a.m. Most Literate Cities In America: Washington D.C. Tops List According to a study conducted by Central Connecticut State University, Washington D.C. is the most literate city in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.