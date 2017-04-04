Alex Ovechkin and other players aren't so sure the NHL's decision to skip the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year is final Host of questions remain after NHL decides to skip Olympics Alex Ovechkin and other players aren't so sure the NHL's decision to skip the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year is final Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ozfjE9 FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2014, file photo, Russia goaltender Semyon Varlamov, front, and Russia forward Alexander Ovechkin, second, lead the Russian team onto the ice for warmups before playing the USA in a men's ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Sochi, Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.