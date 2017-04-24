From the Rampage Desk: The Gelinas Ef...

From the Rampage Desk: The Gelinas Effect

Monday Apr 24

The beloved Rampage finished the 2016-17 season with a 27-42-7 record, which was bottom 3 in the AHL and last in the Western Conference as well as their own Pacific Division. Offensively they were impotent, defensively they were somewhat better but not enough to matter.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

